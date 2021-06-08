Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post sales of $8.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

