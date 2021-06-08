Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.27. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

