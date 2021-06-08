Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sleep Number reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 351.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

