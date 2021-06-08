Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.91. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$60.57, with a volume of 809,065 shares.
Several research firms have commented on BAM.A. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
