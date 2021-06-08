Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BIPC opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

