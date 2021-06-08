Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BEP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

