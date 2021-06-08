Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

