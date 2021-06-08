BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries Sells 25,000 Shares

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BSQR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. BSQUARE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.63.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

