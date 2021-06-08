Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,864. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $296.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

