Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.68

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 19295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

