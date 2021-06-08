C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

