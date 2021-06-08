C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Condoleezza Rice Sells 55,119 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,131. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.32. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

