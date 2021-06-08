Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $786.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $732.65 million and the highest is $840.57 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CBT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

