CACHE Gold Price Tops $60.91 on Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $60.91 or 0.00184442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $158,258.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.