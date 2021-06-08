CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $265.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $22,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CACI International by 48.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

