Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 2,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.67% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,369,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

