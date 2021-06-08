Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

CVGW stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

