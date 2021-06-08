Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.31

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 22549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $14,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 528,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.