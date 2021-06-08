Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.40

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 2412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.