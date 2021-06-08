Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.40

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 2412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.