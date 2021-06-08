Canaccord Genuity Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

TSE:WELL traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.19. 1,843,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,890. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

