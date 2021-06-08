Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $789.50 M-.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 443,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,307. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.