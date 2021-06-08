Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$136.45. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$134.08, with a volume of 1,552,667 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$137.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

