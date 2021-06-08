Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$224,875.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,836,816.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$45.65. 6,068,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,135. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.97. The company has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

