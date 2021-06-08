Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 1,544,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,592. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

