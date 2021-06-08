Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$275.00 and last traded at C$204.39, with a volume of 79837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$201.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

