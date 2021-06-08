Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.67

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and traded as low as $21.82. Canfor shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 21,720 shares trading hands.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

