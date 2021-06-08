Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

AXP stock opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

