Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,484 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

