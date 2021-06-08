Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.03. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 260,494 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

