Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 36,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.10.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.