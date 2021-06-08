Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.86. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 334,593 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 6.42.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.