Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.86. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 334,593 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 6.42.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.