Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.
CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
