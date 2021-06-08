Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

