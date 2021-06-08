CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sells $726,470.71 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. 672,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,542. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.47 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareDx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

