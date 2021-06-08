CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 26,500 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

CDNA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. 672,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.47 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

