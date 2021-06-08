CargoX Price Reaches $0.37 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $825,165.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,545,640 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

