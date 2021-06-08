CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $794.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

