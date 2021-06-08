CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.31.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

