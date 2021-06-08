Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.30

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 69358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $262,704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $9,835,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

