Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $224.89 million and $52.27 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00224467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.01213157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,415.28 or 0.99674147 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,770,773 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

