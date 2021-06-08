Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CAS. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

