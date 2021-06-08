Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,851 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $167,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,856,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.68. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.