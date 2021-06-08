Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $154.29 million and $7.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

