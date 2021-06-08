Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 2,695,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,543. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

