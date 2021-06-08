Castle Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $10,692.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00501420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.01394380 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,282,648 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

