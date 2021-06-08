cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-16.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

YCBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 176,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,840. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.72.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $240,408.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

