Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.33

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $112.45, with a volume of 866553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

