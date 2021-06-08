Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.35 ($6.29). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.35 ($6.29), with a volume of 366 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.52 ($6.49).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

