Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. 363,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,324,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.
