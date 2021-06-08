Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. 363,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,324,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

