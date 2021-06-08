Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $684.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

