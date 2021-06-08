Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE:CVE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

